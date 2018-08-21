The Singapore police are apparently looking into a permanent Singapore national's Facebook post that depicted the national flag being torn apart. The picture was posted on Facebook by Avijit Das Patnaik, a Singapore national with Indian roots, on August 14, a day before India's Independence Day.

The picture made graphically showed a t-shirt where the Singapore flag being ripped apart to reveal the Indian flag hidden behind it. The post was captioned 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai' which translates into 'Still My Heart is Indian'.

The controversial picture was posted to the Facebook group named 'Singapore Indians and Expats' which has more than 11,000 members. As the picture received social media outrage, Avjit Das Patnaik soon deleted it. As the post went viral, the Singapore police have apparently launched an investigation under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act. In Singapore, it is an offense to use the image of the flag as the part of any costume or attire.

Later, Patnaik talked to The Straits Times and clarified that he was not the one who designed the image. The man with the Indian roots revealed that he found the image on several social media platforms before sharing it on his Facebook page. Patnaik argued that he has been a Singapore national for more than one decade, and made it clear that he did not mean to cause any offense. The man also argued that he loves Singapore, and has always sung praises about his country.

In the meantime, Netizens also started revolting against DBS Bank for employing a person who insulted the country in which he lives in. As social media outrage went out of control, DBS Bank revealed that they have counseled the employee, and added that he is deeply sorry for the distress caused to due to a Facebook post.