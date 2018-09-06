Legendary English footballer and former Manchester United star David Beckham has revealed the name and crest of his upcoming Major League Soccer team based out of Miami, USA.

The new club will be called 'Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami' or simply Inter Miami CF and it signifies "Miami's international, diverse, inclusive, creative and ambitious spirit," according to a club statement.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It's an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans," said David Beckham, Miami MLS owner and President of Football Operations.

The crest of the club features pink, black and white colours. It has two Cranes, with their legs locked together. The club's motto is "Libertas, Unitas, Fortuna" and it pays tribute to the concepts of freedom, unity, solidarity, inclusiveness, opportunity and good fortune for all.

When Beckham moved to the LA Galaxy in 2007, he received a purchase option from MLS which would allow him to establish a future franchise. In 2014, he decided to exercise this option and formed an ownership group as Miami Beckham United, now works through Miami Freedom Park LLC.

Apart from Beckham, the consortium includes his business partner Simon Fuller, and Miami-based Bolivian businessman Marcelo Claure. Masayoshi Son and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas were added to the ownership group.

David Beckham while playing for LA Galaxy in 2012Harry How/Getty Images

Inter Miami CF will make its MLS debut in 2020, playing at a temporary stadium until their own stadium is built following year. The ownership group has proposed a 25,000-seat stadium paired with restaurant and retail space, office buildings, hotels, athletic fields and a public park on a site near Miami International Airport, christened Miami Freedom Park.

At present, there are no clubs from Miami in the MLS. The Miami Fusion were the last team that operated from the region from 1997 to 2001, and the club won the MLS Supporters' Shield in their final season.