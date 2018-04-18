Sharon Sim, a Singaporean lady has requested everyone to find the e-scooter rider who knocked down her mom on Tuesday, April 17, causing serious bruises on her nose, hip, and leg.

Sharon has asked in her Facebook post for the witnesses of the accident to help her so that the e-scooter rider who failed to provide assistance after the crash can be identified. The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Block 538, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. Police are currently investigating this incident.

According to the Facebook post shared by Sharon Sim, Madam Lee, her 65-year-old mother was on her way to pick up her granddaughter from the child care center when the accident happened. Both the elderly woman and the e-scooter rider fell down after the collision, but after getting up from the ground, the rider fled the spot without providing the injured woman any assistance.

"If you're the e-scooter rider who knocked down an elderly lady at Amk Blk 538 lift lobby on 17 Apr evening, I hope you'll step forward soon to own up. You're lucky. My mum didn't call 999 immediately as she wanted to pick her grandchild from school and didn't want to be late. You're lucky. Because my dad is old and couldn't give ample chase. My mum isn't so lucky; you've scarred her face permanently and prominently," wrote Sharon on her Facebook page.

As the rider started fleeing from the scene, Madam Lee screamed. A group of five students from the Institute of Technical Education heard the scream and reached the spot quickly. One of the students apparently asked Lee whether they should call 999 for assistance. The woman said 'No', fearing that she might get delayed in picking up her granddaughter on time.

"Should u choose to hide, I hope nothing similar happens to your loved ones and that u sleep well at night. By hiding, you're also smearing the reputation of those who ride responsibly. Dear all, calling for witnesses and kind Samaritans who helped my mum during an e-scooter hit-and-run accident that just happened," continued the post.

Even though the Singapore police is ensuring strict regulations to restrict high-speeding e-scooterists, the number of accidents are not getting reduced, at least on papers. This is the fourth reported e-scooter accident this week.

On Monday, an 86-year-old rider was seriously injured after his scooter hit with a bus in Yishun. On last Thursday, an e-scooter rider was arrested for hitting an 11-year-old girl in Pasir Ris. On the same day, another e-scooter accident happened near Punggol Park which left a six-year-old boy injured.