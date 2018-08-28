Audrey Tay May Li, daughter of 'The Hour Glass', the popular luxury watch retailer has pleaded guilty to abusing drugs. The drug abuse habit of Audrey came into light after the car she drove hit and toppled a traffic pole in 2015. After being arrested, Audrey confessed to the police that she had taken ketamine prior to the incident.

After the hearing at the court, Tay pleaded guilty to three charges related to drugs, and one charge related to driving recklessly. The court told that another five similar charges will be taken into consideration while pronouncing the sentence at a later date. Jannie Chan, Audrey's mother and a prominent businesswoman in Singapore was present at the court during the time of the hearing.

The public prosecutor revealed that Audrey used Ketamine on August 27, 2018, at a Thai restaurant in Orchard Tower. While Audrey was in the women's toilet, a transsexual person approached her and asked whether she needs some kind of stuff to relax. Even after knowing that the substance is Ketamine, both Audrey and the transsexual person used the substance.

Audrey later left the restaurant and drove her car to meet a friend. During the journey, she crashed and toppled a traffic pole. The accident happened when Audrey was driving the car along Newton Road. Police officers soon reached the spot, and Audrey admitted that she had taken Ketamine. An arrest was made soon.

While out on bail, Audrey again took drugs on last October. Audrey turned up in an intoxicated state for her psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health, and after the urine test, it has been learned that the 45-year-old woman had taken ketamine and benzodiazepines.

After the hearing, Tay's mother told the media that her daughter is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following an incident which happened some years back. The accused is now out on a bail of S$50,000.