Dark Souls Remastered is confirmed arriving in the Nintendo Switch consoles this coming summer. The company also teased that the title will be released to other platforms as well at a later date.

Nintendo on Friday announced at the Direct Mini presentation that the upcoming release of the role-playing video game on the Switch will happen on May 25. Dark Souls Remastered is also slated to be made available to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later, but exact dates are still unannounced.

Also read: Check out the top 7 tech stories that shook the world in 2017

The refreshed title is likely a different version from the Prepare to Die edition, which was re-released on PC in 2013. In a statement, the Japanese video game company says that the remastered game "includes the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, as well as improved frame rate and resolution from the original."

Dark Souls Remastered will join other great third-party AAA titles in the ever-growing library of the Switch console, such as Doom, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Payday 2. Nintendo is notorious for its exclusive and limited offering, but with the Switch, the company has been reaching out to third-party game developers and giving non-Nintendo games the much-needed support.

Here are the supported resolutions and frame rates for Nintendo Switch and other platforms:

Nintendo Switch (TV mode: 1080p, 30 fps; Handheld mode: 720p, 30 fps)

Xbox One (1080p, 60 fps)

PlayStation 4 (1080p, 60 fps)

Xbox One X (Upscaled 4K, 60 fps)

PlayStation 4 Pro (Upscaled 4K, 60 fps)

PC (Native 4K, all textures 2K unconverted, 60 fps)

Dark Souls is developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Games for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. It was first released in 2011, following the first instalment, Demon's Souls, in the Souls series.