The first full-length trailer of the upcoming Marvel's Daredevil season 3 was recently released on YouTube. The released trailer gave the fans an inside to what they can expect from the upcoming season, at the same time when the all-new episodes of Daredevil will stream on Netflix.

Daredevil season 3 was first teased during the end of season 2 of Iron Fist. The speculations were followed by a poster which was shared by Marvel on their social media handles. However, the release date of the show was under the wrap up until now.

The trailer shows several themes of Catholicism, and how Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) has to end the evil at any cost. At the same time, flashes of the season ahead come and go in the trailer.

"You can suffocate evil, starve it, lock it behind bars," Murdock says in the teaser. "But it will find a way to come back even stronger. There's only one true way to end evil: to finish it for good, and let the devil out."

Marvel's Daredevil season 1 featured Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, the mastermind villain who created mayhem in Hell's Kitchen. The second season of the show featured Elektra and The Punisher. It was previously announced that season 3 will show Marvel's Bullseye as the main antagonist. Back in 2016, Charlie Cox stated that Bullseye is one of the key characters from the Daredevil story arc and at one point, they will be telling his story.

"I can't imagine doing a run of Daredevil where Bullseye doesn't show up at some point. Who would play that part I have no idea but I just think there's such an interesting, rich character there, and also, of course, the history that Bullseye has with Karen Page is an interesting dynamic," he said during his interview with Screen Rant.

Meanwhile, as per That Hashtag Show, the upcoming season could have comic book villain Stanley Carter aka Sin-Eater.

Marvel's Daredevil season 3 will stream on Netflix on October 19, 2018.