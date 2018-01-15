A new set of premium iOS apps have gone free on today's App Store sale. IBTimes Singapore presents to you a list of five these apps that you can get without fee for a limited time.

OfficeSuite Pro Mobile Office (US$14.99)

OfficeSuite is the best way to work with office files on either iPhone or iPad. With a familiar desktop-inspired interface it's easy to work with and feels like you have been using it for years. Write, edit, fill, share, annotate, design, present and send spreadsheets, documents, presentations, etc from anywhere you want. OfficeSuite has these packed in one powerful mobile office workstation.

Get OfficeSuite Pro Mobile Office for iOS from the App Store.

gMusic (US$1.99)

Google Music allows you to keep up to 20,000 of your favourite songs in the cloud. Now you can listen to your entire music collection without having to use any space on your iOS device.

Get gMusic for iOS from the App Store.

National Gallery of Art HD (US$1.99)

Take a walk through the virtual halls of the museum of the National Gallery of Art Washington (USA) where you will enjoy the masterpieces of world art. Here you will find the works of Goya, Rubens, Raphael, Botticelli and many other eminent masters of painting. This app guides you through treasures of the museum, where you can enjoy the masterpieces of world art and become more erudite.

Get National Gallery of Art HD for iOS from the App Store.

Storyline by Arcivr (US$0.99)

Create, narrate and share beautiful slideshows from your device in seconds. Add up to 20 photos, record your story and share by text, email or on your social networks. Share your stories today or save them for just the right moment.

Get Storyline by Arcivr for iOS from App Store.

Spin Spell (US$1.99)

Spin Spell is a physics-based 3D mobile game that motivates children to learn to spell while having fun and improving their hand/eye coordination.

People learn to spell by navigating a variety of 3D spelling mazes. Points and achievements are awarded based on the sequential collection of letters to correctly spell a word, the speed by which the letters are collected and the number of correct letters collected in a streak. Points are never subtracted from the score but bonus streaks are reset when an incorrect letter is hit and/or when the game timer expires.

Get Spin Spell for iOS from the App Store.

Tune in for more free iOS apps!