India thrashed Malaysia 4-1 in a Group A match of the women's hockey competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Gurjit Kaur (6th, 39th minutes), Rani (56th) and Lalremsiami (59th) scored for India.

Rashid Nuraini (38th) reduced the margin for Malaysia.

This is the first victory of the campaign for India who now has three points from two matches. They were shocked 2-3 by Wales in their campaign opener on Thursday.

There are tougher tests ahead for the Indian eves as they are scheduled to face England and South Africa in their later group matches.

