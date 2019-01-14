After the Golden Globes 2019, the stars from the entertainment galaxy gathered in California, US to witness the 24th Critics' Choice Awards, which was presented on Sunday, January 13 and the rom-com 'Crazy Rich Asians' won the trophy for best comedy.

The movie, which was directed by the well-known American filmmaker Jon M. Chu defeated films like 'Sorry to Bother You,' 'The Favourite,''Deadpool 2' and 'Game Night' in the same category to achieve the award.

Several south-east Asian actors and actresses were featured in this Singapore based movie. When the 'Crazy Rich Asians,' was announced as the winner, the cast could hardly hold their emotions and was also shocked, as well as surprised.

While the whole cast took to the stage, film's producer Nina Jacobson took the microphone and shared a story about the cultural significance of the project. She said, "When I was coming up in the business, my bosses — white guys — told me that while every audience member can identify with a white male protagonist, white dudes can't be counted on to identify with anyone who doesn't look or live like they do."

"[It was] the ultimate combination of mansplaining and manspreading all balled up into one convenient premise which was, and still is, a bunch of bulls---, she continued.

"You don't have to be crazy, rich or Asian to relate to [author] Kevin Kwan's storytelling, but you sure as hell have to be Asian to star in it. And [director] John Chu assembled an insanely gifted cast of all-stars, any one of whom could and should star in a movie of his or her own.

"John, Kevin and our cast and crew were united by a sense of purpose and identity. They knew how much was riding on the success of this movie. Representation is power and our movie, like so many of those nominated today, reminds us that audiences are hungry to see that power redistributed," she further added, as quoted by ET Entertainment Tonight.

The Golden Globes winners Sandra Oh, who clinched the award for the Best Actress in a Drama Series, also went to meet the cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' and posed with them for photos in the ballroom.

Complete winners list:

Film

Best Picture: Roma

Best Actor: Christian Bale, 'Vice'

Best Actress: Glenn Close, 'The Wife' and Lady Gaga, 'A Star Is Born'

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Best Young Actor/ Actress: Elsie Fisher, 'Eighth Grade'

Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Favourite'

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, 'Roma'

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, 'First Reformed'

Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Best Cinematography: Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, 'Black Panther'

Best Editing: Tom Cross, 'First Man'

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter, 'Black Panther'

Best Hair and Makeup: 'Vice'

Best Visual Effects: 'Black Panther'

Best Animated Feature: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Best Action Movie: 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout'

Best Comedy: 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Best Actor in a Comedy: Christian Bale, 'Vice'

Best Actress in a Comedy: Olivia Colman, 'The Favourite'

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie: 'A Quiet Place'

Best Foreign Language Film: 'Roma'

Best Song: Justin Hurwitz, 'First Man'

Televison

Best Comedy Series: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, 'Barry'

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Drama Series: 'The Americans'

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Emmerich, 'The Americans'

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton, 'Westworld'

Best Limited Series: 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Best Movie made for TV: 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'

Best Actor in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series: Darren Criss, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Best Actress in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series: Amy Adams, 'Sharp Objects' and Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series: Ben Whishaw, 'A Very English Scandal'

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series: Patricia Clarkson, 'Sharp Objects'

Best Animated Series: 'BoJack Horseman'