Speculations are rife that the Real Madrid superstar would be leaving the Spanish capital after nine years to join European giants Juventus this summer.

The Serie A side has already begun transfer negotiations and is preparing a move to bring the Portugal captain to Turin for a fee of around £88 million and a club-record £26.5 million-a-year deal, according to Marca.

Even as the rumours intensified, Spanish TV show Jugones reported that Los Blancos was willing to accept the offer from Juventus even as the Champions League winners reportedly cut their star forward's release clause from €1 billion to €120m, keeping in mind a possible transfer.

As it turns out, Ronaldo is more than willing to join Juventus and he is likely to say yes to the move, according to Italian daily CalcioMercato.

Juventus made up their mind to make a move for Ronaldo after the superstar footballer's agent, Jorge Mendes met with Fabio Paratici, the Sporting Director of the Old Lady and its CEO Giuseppe Marotta, the report said.

Mendes had joked about the possibility of Ronaldo coming to Turin but the Juventus executives had deemed it impossible. However, the super-agent gave them confidence, saying it was not an impossible task, after all.

Ronaldo had created a stir, minutes after Champions League final in May by talking about his stint as Real player in the past tense.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had given ambiguous answers when he was asked to clarify the post-match comments.

The Portugal captain, whose current deal at Real expires in 2021, has been opening for pay parity with football's highest-earners Lionel Messi and Neymar, who renewed their contracts in the recent past.

Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy over Real's failure to deliver on president Florentino Perez's promise of mega-contract in 2017. He reportedly rejected a "bonus-based" new contract earlier this year.

Ronaldo had headed to the World Cup on the back of a third-straight Champions League title. Despite scoring four goals in as many games in Russia, the 33-year-old was unable to lead his team beyond the last-16 stage as they were knocked out by Edinson Cavani's brilliance in Sochi on June 30.