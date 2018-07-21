Brazil's Inter Milan defender Miranda believes the arrival of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus will provide a boost not only to the Serie A champions but also to their rival clubs in Italy.

The 33-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed a 100 million-euro ($116 million) move to Turin from Real Madrid last week in a deal that will see him earn 31 million euros ($36.1 million) per season, reports Xinhua news agency.

Miranda is all too aware of Cristiano Ronaldo's capabilities, having played against the Portuguese forward during his time at Atletico Madrid.

"He's an old acquaintance and currently the best player in the world," Miranda told Brazil's Globo Esporte. "He will make the league grow and we will all play better."

Miranda is currently on vacation in his home city of Paranavai, in Brazil's southern state of Parana. He described his time in the town as the ideal way to switch off from football following a hectic season that ended with the World Cup.

"It's very satisfying for me to return to the city where I was born. I like to show my appreciation to the people of Paranavai because they have given me such great support."

The 33-year-old defender was one of Brazil's most consistent performers during the World Cup in Russia, where the Selecao were eliminated by Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Miranda declined to make excuses for the defeat, describing it as "part of football."

"The best team doesn't always win in football. That's what makes the game so beautiful. Other teams always have a chance," the centre-back said.