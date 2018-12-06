A Soyuz booster rocket launched the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, carrying Soyuz Commander Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and astronauts Anne McClain of NASA and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadia
A Soyuz booster rocket launched the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, carrying Soyuz Commander Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and astronauts Anne McClain of NASA and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency into orbit to begin their six and a half month mission on the International Space Station. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani