A couple was going back to their Singapore resident from Malaysia along with their two young children but the 41-year-old man, who was on the driver's seat lost control and crashed the car into a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) near Tangkak in Johor on Friday, June 15. The accident caused the death of both the husband and wife, including injuries to their children.

As reported the accident took place near Tangkak towards Bekoh at around 2.15 pm. Some photos clicked by the local residents showed the aftermath of the accident, including the badly damaged white car, which was standing at the side of the road.

Malaysian media reported that while the husband, Chua Keh Loing died due to serious injuries on the spot, his 43-year-old wife was taken to the Tangkak Hospital, located at Kampung Padang Lalang in Malaysia, which is almost five to seven minutes away from the accident spot. But, Sin Chew Daily News reported that she could not survive and died on the hospital bed.

The elder son and the young daughter, who were aged between eight and six, were admitted to the same hospital and receiving medical attention due to their injuries. Reports also stated that the sister of the dead woman visited the hospital on Friday night. She said that both the children were asking for their parents.

Since the family members are worried that maybe those children are not capable to accept the truth about their parent's death, so they decided to hide the news for a while.

The Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao stated that the deceased man was working as a clerk in Singapore and their house is located in Woodlands. They went to visit their relatives, who are staying in Rompin.

As per a 59-year-old housewife, it was possibly the first time when the family visited their relative's house by using their car, as the other neighbours said those victims of the accident used to come thrice in a year via train. Reports also stated that the couple had borrowed the car from Chua's brother.

The involved SUV was also damaged due to the accident and the driver of the vehicle, including three passengers, were also hurt.

On the same day, in Singapore's Geylang Road another accident happened that took the life of a 37-year-old man. The accident took place when the deceased was crossing the road and suddenly collided with a minibus. Even though the man was rescued by the police and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, due to serious injuries the man died.