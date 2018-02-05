Actor Park Seo Joon has been chosen as the brand model for South Korean cosmetic line Laneige.

The 29-year-old actor is emerging as one of the biggest stars of South Korea. Seo Joon has worked in many hit dramas such as 'Kil Me Heal Me', 'She Was Pretty', 'Hwarang' and more.

The charismatic actor was appreciated for his historical character in the drama 'Hwarang'. His appealing looks and talent have done wonders to the audience.

Seo Joon recently played one of the leads alongside Kim Ji Won in the hit drama 'Fight For My Way'.

The actor played the role of an MMA fighter making fans fall in love with him once again.

Hence the actor has earned lots of fans nationally and globally.

Jeon Yun-jin, Director of the Laneige shared the reason of choosing Park Seo Joon and said, "I judged that the bright and healthy image of actor Park Seo-joon is consistent with the global premium cosmetic brand Laneige brand."

Park Seo Joon also expressed his excitement for being chosen as Laneige's brand model saying, "I am delighted to be the new face of Korea's leading global brand, Laneige. In the future, I will try to show you various aspects and charms as a model of Laneige".

The handsome actor is currently working in the successful tvN variety show Youn's Kitchen 2 alongside actors Yoon yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi.

Check out Park Seo Joon nailing with his charming personality on Laneige's commercial video below: