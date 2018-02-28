China-based smartphone maker Coolpad on Wednesday announced a partnership with global chip-maker Qualcomm to foray into the smart wearable gadgets segment.

Coolpad's smart wearable products portfolio will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon "Wear" platforms, it said during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

The portfolio is focused on tailor-made products to meet the requirements of emerging wearable sub-segments, including smartwatches for kids and smart trackers for pets, the elderly and valuable assets.

"Utilising the highly-integrated Snapdragon 'Wear' platforms, Coolpad is leveraging its advantages in low power, small size, 4G connectivity and robust location services to bring smartwatches and smart trackers to kids, the elderly, pets and families," said Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director-Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Coolpad is utilising the Snapdragon "Wear 2100" and "1100" platforms for its wearable products.

"Coolpad is expanding its portfolio outside of smartphones and we are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies on its flagship platforms, Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 1100, as we expand our wearables offerings," added Brandy Kang, Executive Vice President of Coolpad Group.

The Snapdragon "Wear 2100" platform is built to meet the needs of the emerging 4G kid watch segment.

The Snapdragon "Wear 1100" platform is designed for the smart tracking segment. (IANS)