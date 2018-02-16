A new study conducted by Harvard researchers has found that chemicals in nonstick pans could create visible effects in your body. According to the researchers, foods cooked in nonstick pans may contain traces of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) which will contribute to weight gain.

Earlier many studies have proved that perfluoroalkyl substances will elevate the cholesterol levels, and sometimes, it may result in cancerous growth too. With this new finding, this substance has been linked with rapid weight gain too.

Apart from nonstick pots and pans, perfluoroalkyl substances are also found in stain-resistant carpeting and even in some types of food packaging.

"These findings suggest that environmental chemicals may play a role in the current obesity epidemic. Given the persistence of these PFAS in the environment and the human body, their potential adverse effects remain a public health concern," wrote the researchers, CBS local reports.

During the research, Qi Sun and his team analyzed 621 obese people who went through a six-month weight loss plan. After the weight loss plan, the participants started gaining extra pounds again, and after 18 months, half of their lost weight was regained.

Further analysis revealed that people who gained weight drastically had PFASs in their system. The researchers also noted that the effects were more significant in women who took part in the study. Interestingly, women with highest PFASs gained an average of 4.5 pounds more when compared to other people.

According to researchers, the slow rate of metabolism among women might be the reason behind the rapid weight gain among them. Researchers also indicated that regaining weight after undergoing a weight loss plan is very likely, and these chemicals simply act as catalysts which trigger the weight gain.

The research team also suggested to stop eating foods packed in fast-food wrappers, as it will reduce your body's exposure to PFASs.