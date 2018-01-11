Conjoined girl twins Haneen and Farah of the Palestinian territory of Gaza have been successfully separated by a life-saving operation. However, the baby girls were flown to Saudi Arabia as their complex conditions need advanced health facilities, says doctor.

Though the babies have their separate hearts and lungs, they used to share a leg. To separate them, the operation took place at King Abdullah Children's Hospital in Riyadh.

While there were no good health facilities at Gaza, the doctor asked the girls' father to take them to Suadi Arabia in order to avoid risks of the twins' lives.

Check out the images of these captivating conjoined girl twins:

Conjoined twins Haneen and Farah are seen in an incubator at a hospital in Gaza City
A combination picture shows (L) conjoined twins Haneen and Farah in an incubator at a hospital in Gaza City on October 26, 2017; and (R) Haneen lying on a bed after she was separated from her sister Farah at King Abdullah Specialist Children hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (L) & Faisal Al Nasser (R) Reuter
The baby girls were joined at the abdomen and lower body. Reuter