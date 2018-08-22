Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, the congressional candidate running as a Republican for the chance to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District is undoubtedly a special person, especially for alien enthusiasts. Miami Herald, in its editorial, reveals that Bettina had once claimed that three blonde extraterrestrials kidnapped her when she was just seven-years-old.

Years before her bid for Congress, Rodriguez Aguilera had many times revealed in various Spanish television channels that she was abducted by aliens from deep space. The congressional candidate claimed that she saw three extraterrestrial beings--two women and a man, tall and full figured. Rodriguez Aguilera believes that these alien entities talked to her telepathically and later took her to their spaceship.

"For years people, including presidents like Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter and astronauts have publicly claimed to have seen unidentified flying objects and scientists like Stephen Hawking and institutions like the Vatican have stated that there are billions of galaxies in the universe and we are probably not alone," Bettina told last year to Miami Herald.

The congressional candidate also added that she believes in extraterrestrial life just like the majority of the Americans.

"I personally am a Christian and have a strong belief in God. I join the majority of Americans who believe that there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe," added the candidate.

Nancy Ancrum, the editor who wrote the editorial in Miami Herald believe that Rodriguez Aguilera's past experiences with aliens might not have affected her mettle to become an effective public servant. Miami Herald believes that Rodriguez Aguilera is one of the strongest candidates in the race with plausible conservative ideas.

"Here's why we chose her: She's not crazy. We chose not to see her as a two-dimensional figure. And we chose not to make that an overriding concern. We're more thoughtful than that," Nancy told the Washington Post.

Interestingly, the official website of Rodriguez Aguilera has not mentioned anything anywhere about the candidate's alien encounter.