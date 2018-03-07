After months of speculations, South Korean actress and singer Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Joon have confirmed that they are dating. The couple have been dating since late 2017 and the stars' management has finally confirmed the news.

"Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have been close friends, but started seeing each other near the end of last year. They give strength to each other. Please look fondly on the couple who've started to date recently," Park's label, S.A.L.T Entertainment said.

Meanwhile, Huayi Brothers, the agency that manages Choi, has also admitted to the news. They said: "We checked on the dating rumors, and they've been dating since the end of last year."

According to Soompi reports, the celebrity couple both attended Chung Ang University and has many similarities. They usually enjoy quiet dates at Park Shin Hye's place and also hang out with their acquaintances.

Reports said that initially both of them denied the dating rumours due to person reasons. However, they reportedly continued their relationship and Choi Tae Joon's friends were aware of their relationship.

Park Shin Hye gained popularity for her oles in K-dramas such as Stairway to Heaven, You're Beautiful, and The Heirs, while Choi is quite known for starring in shows including Padam Padam, Adolescence Medley, and Missing Nine.