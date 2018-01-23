Korean comedian Kim Joon Ho, star of the variety show "2 Days & 1 Night," and his wife have divorced after 12 years of marriage.

His agency announced that the comedian and Kim Eun Young, a theater actress, have come to an agreement to make their lives separate.

"First, we would like to apologize for telling you unfortunate news and will tell you our statement regarding the article about Kim Joon Ho's divorce. After spending a lot of time apart, they naturally grew distant and their difference in personality led to making this inevitable decision for each other's futures," said JDB Entertainment.

It added that Kim Joon Ho "feels sorry to many people because he can't show himself living happily. Kim Joon Ho will continue to try his best at his work, so we ask you to look upon him warmly with interest."

"In conclusion, the two people decided to go on their own paths, but they are supportive of one another. This was a decision made after much thought and discussion, so we respectfully ask you to refrain from distorted or malicious comments and reports," the agency added.

They got married in 2006 but a year later, she went to the Philippines to study and set up a business. Since then, they have been living apart.

In December 2016, Kim Joon Ho appeared on "I Live Alone" where it was shown that he was living alone, raising speculation that his marriage was in trouble.

"My wife is overseas because of her business. She visits Korea back and forth," he explained it then during the show.