In 2017, the entire world was abuzz with numerous cases of UFO and alien object sightings. This is still continuing, as evident by a mysterious bright light recently been seen in the town of Ocana in Norte de Santander, Colombia.

When local residents came across the strange glowing orange light, they started assuming that aliens might have visited earth. Some of the eyewitnesses took pictures and recorded the phenomena in their phones. Later they posted that on social media, which went viral.

According to Mirror.co.uk, while some of the witnesses reached a conclusion and addressed the bright object as an alien spacecraft, some of the witnesses pointed out that it could be a flare or some kind of firecracker, which disappeared close to the neighboring town of Aguas Claras.

Even though the local authority and the residents have been trying to understand the truth behind that luminous object, they have not found a specific answer yet.

After posting the incident on social media, some people had gone to the extreme point of assumptions as they said that the sighting might have indicated 'the end of the world.'

On the other hand, a social media user Dixon Florez Castro said, "The light is from a flare parachute used during military actions. They illuminate large areas at night, usually for parachute landings and observational operations. Here it looks more dramatic because the sky is cloudy."

It has been only the fourth day of the New Year and stories related to extra-terrestrial have stated to appear. A few days ago, on New Year's Eve, residents of Yorkshire, UK had spotted a similar kind of green bright object in the sky.

A witness named Sue Hymond mentioned that the color of that mysterious object was amazing and he was confident that "it wasn't a firework, too big."

The authenticity of these sightings also points towards John A. Ball's "Zoo Theory", where he claimed that aliens don't want to make any contact with humankind but want to monitor us like a zookeeper of a cosmic 'zoo'.

Check out the video of the alleged alien craft's appearance: