A new study conducted by a team of researchers from the Stockholm University in Sweden has found that college-educated men are more likely to cheat their partners. The research team made this conclusion after they surveyed thousands of couples for more than 20 years.

The study also suggested that men who work in a bar are also more likely to cheat their partners. Bartender women are also likely to cheat, but if they have attended college, then their cheating rate gets reduced considerably. The research also revealed that headhunting is another profession which is most associated with cheating.

As per researchers, working in restaurants and headhunting are two likely professions which elevate cheating chances as most of the employees working in these areas often spend more time with their colleagues of the opposite sex. However, scientists failed to determine the exact causes of different results among men and women when it comes to college education. Researchers have previously believed that both men and women would show the same traits of infidelity if they are educated in college.

The research report also revealed that fidelity is high among professions like farmers, librarians and chemists. During the research, the study team analyzed the root causes of more than 2,15,000 divorced Danish couples. Researchers also revealed that this is the first authentic study report which proves that men and women are equally prone to cheating. However, men are likely to break the fidelity chord when compared to women.

Several previous studies have also suggested that men are more likely to cheat their partners if there are more opposite sex-partners in their work sector. Experts also believe that getting divorced and swapping partners are more acceptable among men than women, and it is mainly the reason why they show the tendency of infidelity. It should be also noted that age has a crucial role in determining the possibilities of being an infidel. Men between the age of 23 and 29 are more likely to cheat their partners when compared to older counterparts.