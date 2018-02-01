Coca-Cola has launched its annual Chinese New Year campaign in collaboration with McCann Shanghai, once again featuring the country's iconic clay dolls.

Richard Cotton, head of creative excellence and content, Coca-Cola China is of the opinion that the Chinese audience is emphatic towards these characters bearing a cultural significance for the new year. These dolls portray the feeling of togetherness and bear the spirit of celebration.

According to Cia Hatzi, chief client officer, McCann Worldgroup, APAC, in the latest video the dolls showcase various Chinese New Year moments, family get together, love and well being. In the video, the clay dolls help the family come together and connect them by pulling the Coca-Cola glasses between them. The dolls are the key players in bringing the family together in the hour of festivity.

Last year Coca-Cola created a new record with their Chinese New Year campaign. In 2018, the clay dolls are featured as the spirit of celebration bringing moments of happiness. Alipay has leveraged the SLAM AR technology to create the clay dolls in such a way that the animated dolls look real and the viewers are able to connect to the message hidden in the video. The users will be greeted by the clay dolls with tailor-made Chinese New Year messages.

The campaign will also use the virtual red packets, which Coca-Cola launched on Alipay last year and consumers can even win real money on the platform ranging from 0.1 to 99 RMB. More than 6,600,000 red packets have been distributed since its release two weeks ago. The numbers are expected to rise with the commencement of the Chinese New Year celebration.