Real Madrid French coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday expressed his desire to stay at the Spanish club during the next season.

Zidane took over Real Madrid in January 2016 from Spaniard Rafael Benitez, to steer the club to two UEFA Champions League titles back-to-back as well as the La Liga crown among other success, reports Efe.

"I would like to continue at Real Madrid next season. I like football and what I do, and I would like to continue. But we already know what football is like," Zidane said at a press conference.

"My idea is to continue as long as possible. Here everyone depends on results. It's a club with high demands and I know where I am," he added.

Real Madrid sits in the third spot of the La Liga table with 60 points, 15 behind Barcelona, the undefeated leader, while the Blancos was knocked out of the Spanish Cup quarterfinals by Leganes.

Zidane's team, meanwhile, is still alive in the Champions League, where it is set to play Juventus in the quarterfinals.

Asked about Isco, who scored a hat-trick in Spain's friendly 6-1 win over Argentina, Zidane said: "I'm happy with his performance against Argentina.

"I'm not unfair and he's an important player for us. I like him and what he does, he does things well," he added.

"Every time he plays he runs hard and gives everything he has. It's true that he wants to play more, but so does everyone else. I have 25 players and you have to choose for each match: there are always going to be problems. Isco is at Real Madrid and he's going to stay here in the summer," Zidane said.

(IANS)