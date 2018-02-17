Unai Emery, speaks during a press conference following a training session in Sevilla, southern Spain
Paris Saint Germain's Spanish coach Unai Emery on Friday said his team could still eliminate Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League despite the unfavourable result in their round-of-16 first leg.

The Ligue 1 powerhouse was tied at 1-1 with the home side seven minutes before the final whistle, but the defending champion, Real Madrid, managed to score two goals to earn a 3-1 win, reported Efe.

"This year, we have won all our home matches. Also, we defeated Bayern (Munich 3-0 in Sep. 2017) and Barcelona (4-0 in Feb. 2017). I have been thinking about that and I am convinced that we will get through," Emery said at the press conference ahead of Saturday's league match against Strasbourg.

Emery also reminded the press of the 4-1 win PSG earned against Real Madrid in the 1992-93 UEFA Cup.

The Spanish coach praised Gianluca Rocchi, the referee in the second leg of the tie.

Asked about Brazilian forward Neymar's performance against Real Madrid, Emery said: "He played a great match. If he improves some tiny details (in the second leg), he will prove himself to be a great player."

