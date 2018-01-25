A weird looking cloud similar to the shape of a flying saucer has taken the internet by storm recently. The visuals were reportedly captured in Thailand and without any re-thoughts, conspiracy theorists blindly concluded that it was an alien UFO visiting the earth from outer space. These theorists claimed that the alien UFO has covered itself in a cloud to prevent the public from seeing it. The photographs were captured on January 14 by Thai photographer Liu Guoqing.

As the photos of the UFO went viral, extra-terrestrial researcher Scott C Waring wrote on his website that this sighting is a solid proof of the existence of alien life.

"Why would an alien race disguise their craft as a cloud? First, they have rules, rules about interrupting without the government's consent. Second, they have no intention to frighten people, they instead want to get as close as possible to the ground so that they can scan the inhabitants and their daily routines. I think the cloud cloak is actually pure genius on their part," wrote Waring on his website, Ufosightingsdaily.com.

Even though UFO buffs believe that a flying object is hidden under this cloud, experts have something different to say. According to weather experts, the god-like cloud in the shape of a flying saucer is a natural phenomenon and its scientific name is pod cloud.

It usually happens when humid air appears over the mountains. When the air temperature above the mountain drops, the moisture in the air condenses and pod clouds are formed. Interestingly, the UFO cloud in Thailand was formed above Mount Taishan.

This is not the first time that clouds are mistaken as UFOs by conspiracy theorists. Many cases of alleged UFO-like cloud sightings were reported all around the world in the past and later weather experts debunked them as mere pod clouds.

According to people who believe in alien life, alien spacecraft usually don't expose themselves and most of the times they remain hidden under clouds.