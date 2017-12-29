1988 cult horror movie Child's Play that became the first installment to feature the character Chucky has been part of most of our worst nightmares. Annabelle too for that matter gave us the chills and gazes of dolls since then. It's good to see such things on the silver screen but never in reality. No one finds a doll walking with a knife and abusing.

But 30-year-old Siobhan Fox and her husband Daniel living in Tamworth were shocked to find their daughter's most desired Christmas present this year repeating explicit insults. The doll instead of saying 'mamma' and 'papa' is saying 'you b****, you b****'. The doll, manufactured by Zapf Creation, was brought from a Toys "R" Us store.

"My husband got it out for her and put the batteries in. I was not in the room. My daughter had it from my husband and it just caught his ear. It's meant to say 'mama, dada' - it's totally not," Siobhan told the Sun online.

The couple was forced to take the doll away from their daughter Darcey as she too started repeating everything the doll says. They are not sure whether this is the only doll that is malfunctioning or there are other dolls similar to this one in the store. The store offered the couple a refund or exchange but Siobhan revealed that she is extremely freaked out by the incident and wants all the dolls off the shelves of the shop. The couple was told that this can be a result of low batteries or just an American accent infused in the doll but Siobhan said that the batteries were fresh from the box.

Toys "R" Us is currently selling the doll for £14.48 online and Zapf creations spokesperson claims that their My Little BABY born Walks doll makes babbling sound and "in no way is meant to represent language or cause any offense to users."

This is not the first incident of a swearing My Little BABY born Walks doll. In October, Rachael Horton from Birmingham reported a similar incident where the doll which was a birthday gift for her two-year-old daughter was saying 'you b****, you b****'. Rachel complained to the authorities of Argos so that she could exchange the doll but believes the dolls should be removed from the shop not only because they are a bad influence to the kids but also they happen to be creepy.