Christmas turned out to be a gloomy affair for a 22-year-old Downtown resident living in Madison, Wisconsin. The person, who went to Ruby's Salon situated in 627 State Street on December 22, came out with a disastrous experience and perhaps a more horrific hair-cut.

46-year-old Khaled A. Shabani, the hair stylist from Ruby Salon allegedly snipped off the customer's ear on purpose when the 22-year-old reacted after realizing that his hairdo was not going well. Although it's not a crime to give someone a bad haircut, one might get arrested for purposely causing damage to one's ear. Shabani was arrested for mayhem and improper conduct while being armed.

On Friday afternoon when the downtown resident visited the stylist, he requested Shabani to sculpt both the sides of his head with a number two clipper and also to use scissors to chop an inch of hair from the top. Sadly enough, the expectations didn't quite materialize.

The 22-year-old was well aware of the fact that his haircut wasn't turning out well. After he reacted, the stylist began pulling the customer's ears and accused him of fidgeting continuously while he was doing his job. As per reports, the victim didn't do any such thing.

The victim informed the City of Madison, Police Department that things turned worse when the stylist "snipped" his ear using scissors and placed "zero" attachment on the clippers. He started to bleed profusely when the zero attachment was used to shave off the hair down the middle of his head. He further stated that he feels he now looks like Larry from the "Three Stooges."

"While it is not a crime to give someone a bad haircut, you will get arrested for intentionally snipping their ear with scissors," said Joel DeSpain, Madison police spokesman.

When the customer stood up to leave, the stylist kept on abusing him and said, "You want a zero right?'

Christmas this year definitely must've been a sad affair for the 22-year-old victim. He finally had his head shaved from a different salon. However, he made it a point to inform the police of the nasty mode of behaviour that came from the hair stylist and got him arrested.