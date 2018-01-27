An investigation conducted by Express.UK has revealed some spine-chilling treatments Christians receive in North Korea. Many photos of Christian churches were recently made public in North Korea, and it featured believers praying peacefully inside. But as per the Express report, the people who are portrayed in these photographs are paid actors, and the Kim Jong-un regime has made such an arrangement to make the global public believe that North Korea is a place where people enjoy religious freedom.

According to reports, there exist many fake churches in North Korea, and these religious places are kept packed with actors in disguise of devotees when foreign visitors are in town.

Several western media houses have reported that more than 3,00,000 Christians living in North Korea are not getting enough freedom to practice the religion. Political experts believe that North Korea is the worst country to lead one's life as a Christian, and people who are practicing the religion secretly will get severe punishment which includes beating, imprisonment and sometimes even death sentence.

People in North Korea are compelled to worship a sole entity; Kim Jong-un, their Supreme Leader. Joo-Eun, a North Korean defector recently revealed that there is absolutely no religious freedom in North Korea, and people who believe in religion, especially Christianity will be mercilessly killed.

"There is no religious freedom in North Korea. People are simply killed if they believe in Jesus. Kim Jong-un is god and there cannot be any god besides him. Yes, there are church services in North Korea but only when foreigners are present. The state calls up some locals to be present," Joo-Eun told Express.

Christians in North Korea are now praying in utmost secrecy, as they are well aware of the repercussions if they get caught by the police.