A group of Christian conspiracy theorists have sensationally claimed that a dreaded pandemic could kill more than one billion people in the near future and will finally cause the apocalypse on the planet.

These conspiracy theorists made this mind-blowing conclusion after analyzing a recent German study which detailed the rise of a dangerous pathogen which could kill close to one billion people.

During the study, researchers at the Johns Hopkins University created a simulation and learned that the pathogen will act in a very similar manner as SARS. The simulation revealed that it will be difficult to control the spread of the pathogen after its outbreak.

Initially, the person infected with the virus will develop symptoms like a cough and fever, and later it will cause encephalitis in the brain. The researchers also make it clear that it will be very difficult to find the cure for this epidemic. Dr Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health Security warns that the pandemic could claim the lives of nearly ten percent of the world's population if the authorities fail to develop a vaccine against the virus.

As the new study report surfaced online, Christian conspiracy theorists have started claiming that these events were foretold in the Bible.

"There will be great earthquakes, and there will be famines and plagues in many lands, and there will be terrifying things and great miraculous signs from heaven. From the book of Revelation, we read that war, famine and disease, will wipe out a quarter of the Earth's population during the first half of the Tribulation," wrote the conspiracy theorists in the website Sign Post of The Times.

However, a section of other conspiracy theorists believes that apocalypse will be triggered in the planet after the arrival of Nibiru, the rogue planet which is lurking on the edge of our solar system. As per these theorists, Nibiru is already in its collision course towards earth, and once it hits our planet, it will cause massive destruction everywhere. David Meade, a strong proponent of the Nibiru apocalypse theory had previously warned that Nibiru will appear in the skies between June and December 2018.