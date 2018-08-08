Michael Snyder, a Christian author has sensationally claimed that the end of the world is near and the increasing number of natural disasters all across the globe is an indication that the apocalypse is imminent.

Snyder wrote in his blog 'The Economic Collapse' that the world is going to witness some drastic changes which people cannot ignore. He added, "The amount of carbon dioxide in the air is increasing, and it has been increasing for a very long time. And scientists assure us that our planet once had much, much higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the air then we do today, and our planet appeared to have thrived under those conditions."

The author also said that it is practically impossible to reverse the adverse climatic changes happening around the globe as these changes are happening way out of our control.

"The mainstream media will continue to tell us that the Earth changes that we are witnessing are due to global warming and that if we reverse the course that we can go back to how things were before. No, we can't go back, because the changes that are happening are way outside of our control," added Snyder.

Snyder made it clear that the heatwaves which hit Europe and North Korea recently are an indication that something strange is going on in the skies.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started arguing that the arrival of rogue planet Nibiru is causing all these natural disasters on earth. They also allege that the recent earthquake which hit Indonesia is a strong indication that Planet X has approached our solar system.

Recently, scientists have discovered a rogue planet which is lurking just outside our solar system. The rogue planet named SIMP J01365663+0933473 is 12 times more than the size of Jupiter and conspiracy theorists strongly believe that this newly discovered object is nothing but Nibiru. However, NASA has continuously classified Nibiru as an Internet hoax.