Things might be getting serious with Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Reportedly they've been dating since June 2018 and recently returned from a family New Year's break in Cabo.

And we have to say that it sure looks like Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger could be taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together. The "Avengers: Endgame" actor was spotted helping his lady love move out of her Santa Monica home, and the 39-year-old couldn't seem to wipe the smile off of his face.

Chris apparently couldn't hide his excitement, taking to his Instagram account to share the happy moving news with his 22.2 million followers.

'I love moving!! Picking up heavy things and moving them into the back of a truck was my major in college! (Full disclosure Chris Pratt did not go to a moving college but he did go to community college for a hot second),' he joked.

'Point being... Need a dryer moved? Call Chris. Almost nobody in LA even has a truck so every time they have something to move they call me.'

It is being reported that he continued to encourage LA locals to DM him if they needed any moving assistance. Though Chris did not specify whether Katherine would be moving in with him or into other premises. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reportedly began dating in the second half of 2018, following his split from wife Anna Farris.

Chris and Anna Farris wed in 2009 before calling it quits in August 2017 and together they co-parent son Jack, six, who was born in 2012. You can check out the video here: