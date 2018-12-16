It's official, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are an item. And we have to say that they do make a very cute couple. In honour of Katherine's 29th birthday the 39-year-old actor shared some of his favourite photos of Schwarzenegger on Instagram and Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together," the father of one captioned his collage. "Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care," Pratt concluded his sweet message.

Not only does the cute postmark their romance as social media official, but it was also the first time fans got to see six never-before-seen candid moments of the couple.

The pair was reportedly introduced by Katherine Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, Katherine's father is, of course, the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger and it wasn't long before the pair was spotted on a date together that same month.

"Chris and Katherine are very happy together," says a source close to the pair. "They're very compatible and have a lot in common."

"It's only been a couple of months, but they're both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future," the source said. "Chris doesn't just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She's very excited. Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality. She's very, very sweet and maternal and great with his son."

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt's ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, who has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, continue to amicably co-parent their son.

"They were all together for school activities," an insider recently told People. "They are very friendly and seem happy when they are together with their son."

You can check out the cute collage here: