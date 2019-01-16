Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. The Avengers star reportedly confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting married! It is being reported that the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his fiancee cozied up together, and in the pic, she's showing off her HUGE new rock. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" he captioned the pic. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Apparently, there were no details of the proposal in the post, but Chris and Katherine DID just recently return from a New Year's vacation with her family, so perhaps it went down while they were away?! It is known that this will be Chris' second marriage — he was previously married to Anna Faris for eight years, but they announced they were separating in Aug. 2017. The exes have one son, Jack, 6, together, and have remained amicable after their split. They've even hung out together with their new significant others (Katherine and Anna's boyfriend, Michael Barrett).

Entertainment Tonight provided some details about the proposal itself. Chris recited a whole speech when he popped the question. "Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him," a source told the outlet. "Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him."

While official details on the ring have not come out yet, both People and E!had experts analyze the ring.

"The beautiful engagement ring Chris Pratt just used to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger looks like a 5-carat cushion set in a Harry Winston-style micro pavé halo," Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, told E! News. "Assuming it is a high colour-clarity combination, it would probably retail for $150-175k."

People reportedly spoke with jewellery expert Jason Arasheben of Jason Beverly Hills, who agreed that the ring appears to be a 5-carat diamond, with its price ranging $150,000 to $550,000.

Following the engagement, Arnold Schwarzenegger has kept surprisingly silent. Chris Pratt asked both of Katherine's parents Arnold and Maria Shriver for permission to marry their daughter. Though Maria Shriver apparently helped Chris propose. Arnold on the other hand hasn't had much to say. Is he not pleased with the engagement?

The couple was recently spotted moving houses. Chris Pratt was helping his girlfriend Katherine move out of her house and he took to social media to let everyone know that he was up to help them move as well. If fans thought that moving in was serious, Chris Pratt went the extra mile and showed his love for Katherine by proposing. The couple has been dating for less than a year, but we have to say that they do look so in love. Chris Pratt has a very busy 2019 ahead of him with a slew of movies like the Leo Movie: The Second Part and Avengers: Endgame hitting theatres. You can check out the pic here: