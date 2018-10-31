Chris Brown reportedly gave some parenting advice to Drake, it has been revealed. The Loyal singer welcomed his daughter Royalty in 2014, while the Canadian rapper welcomed a baby boy named Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux, a former adult film star, in 2017.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Brown told Drake to spend quality time with his son. A source said: "Chris gave Drake some surprisingly sweet parenting advice that some might be shocked to learn about."

"Chris encouraged Drake to spend as much time as possible with his child, especially while they are young, and to just be present. Chris shared with Drake that kids grow up so fast and that your time and attention is the most valuable thing they want and need," the insider added.

"Drake admires Chris because he is someone who tries hard to be a good dad and still have a full career in music, both things Drake wants, too," the source went on.

"Chris and Drake have been getting closer and Drake actually sees Chris as a surprising and unlikely role model. And Chris is enjoying his renewed friendship with Drake too. They are learning a lot from each other," the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Drake had previously revealed that he once desired to start a family with Rihanna. In an interview on HBO series The Shop, he said: "As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don't have the fairy tale, like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect'...it looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time."