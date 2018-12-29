Chris Brown is in trouble again. This time, however, he follows in the footsteps of other celebrities like Justin Bieber. It is being reported that the singer was recently charged with two criminal counts of having a restricted species — in this case, a capuchin monkey — without a permit.

Each carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, according to TMZ. The outlet says the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is taking Brown to court on February 6, and that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is also investigating.

While speaking to People, Patrick Foy, a captain with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said they obtained a search warrant earlier this year and visited Brown's home in January. The singer wasn't home at the time, but others there relinquished the monkey at that time. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife then filed their evidence with the LA City Attorney, who then filed charges on Wednesday.

It is being reported that Brown first shared that he had grown his family by one more primate when he posted an Instagram video in December of 2017.

Chris Brown, however, is no stranger to legal troubles. The most famous transgression of his was back in 2009 when he was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labour after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna. And again seven years later, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (charges were never filed), and again in 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran was granted a restraining order against him.