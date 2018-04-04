The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 93 basis points to 6.2926 against the US dollar on Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua news agency reported.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

(IANS)