Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has made its grand entry to the Singapore market through the launch of its products, V7+, and Y65 handsets. According to latest reports, these smartphones will be available from outlets from January 20, 2017. The prices of these smartphones and the outlets in which it will be made available will be also revealed on the same day.

The company themselves confirmed this news through their official social media handle. "Hello Singapore! Have you been waiting for our stylish Vivo smartphones to be made available here? Good news! We'll be coming your way very soon. Follow us and stay tuned for news and details on our launch activities and promotions!," posted Vivo on Facebook, announcing their debut in Singapore market.

Vivo also issued a statement regarding the launch, stating that these two gadgets will come in Gold and Matte Black variants. As per a news report published in Channel News Asia, the Chinese company is in talks with three local telcos in Singapore, and if everything goes well, Vivo smartphones will be available through the telcos starting from February 2017.

Vivo first made plans to enter the Singaporean market when the company debuted in Hong Kong on last October.

Vivo V7+ and Y65, specifications

Vivo V7+ was launched in the International market in September 2017. The smartphone features 5.99-inch HD Display with a 16MP rear camera and 24MP front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core and 1.8 GHz Processor. V7+ runs on Android Nougat 7.1 operating system. With 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, this device is now considered a premium product in Vivo's arsenal.

When compared to V7+, the hardware specifications of Y65 is low. The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The device has a 5.5-inch screen and it is powered by 3GB ROM.

Vivo smartphones are already popular in Malaysia and Indonesia, and the company believes that their smartphones will be welcomed warmly in Singapore too.