The top of the Empire State Building in Manhattan here shined in red and gold at sunset to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year that falls on February 16.

Chinese Consul General in New York Zhang Qiyue, together with John B. Kessler, president of the Empire State Realty Trust Inc., flipped the switch on Tuesday at a lighting ceremony in honour of the Spring Festival.

Zhang said that the festival is not only the most important holiday for the Asian and the Chinese communities, it is also a very important holiday for New York, Xinhua news agency reported.

For years, the Empire State Building and the Chinese Consulate General "have carried out a friendship that we greatly treasure. We are thrilled to continue this beloved tradition...," Kessler said.

The lighting scheme designed Chinese art bodies also has a window display of the Year of the Dog that has been installed in the lobby windows on the Fifth Avenue.

The Lunar New Year is the biggest Chinese celebration that lasts at least 15 days.

In Chinese culture, February 15 would mark the end of the Year of the Rooster as people would embrace the Year of the Dog that symbolises loyalty.

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan, the Empire State Building since 1976, have maintained a tradition of changing color to recognise various occasions and organisations

The Spring Festival has been included to the list of public holidays since 2014.

Source: IANS

Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China
A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo Reuters
Chinese Lunar New Year near Qianmen Gate in Beijing, China
Beijing, ChinaA man walks in front of decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year near Qianmen Gate in Beijing, China February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee Reuters
Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Phnom Penh, CambodiaA man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring Reuters
Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Phnom Penh, CambodiaMen perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring Reuters
Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Phnom Penh, CambodiaMen perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring Reuters
Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Dharma Bhakti monastery in Jakarta
Workers prepare giant candles for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Dharma Bhakti monastery in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta Reuters
Lunar New Year in Salatiga, Central Java, Indonesia
An ethnic-Chinese volunteer cleans religious figurines at Hok Tek Bio temple ahead of the Lunar New Year in Salatiga, Central Java, Indonesia February 9, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aloysius Jarot Nugroho/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. Reuters
Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai
Shanghai, ChinaPeople visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song Reuters
Lunar New Year in Salatiga, Central Java
Ethnic-Chinese volunteers clean religious figurines at Hok Tek Bio temple ahead of the Lunar New Year in Salatiga, Central Java, Indonesia February 9, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aloysius Jarot Nugroho/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. Reuters
Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival
Xi'an, ChinaA visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China February 8, 2018. Picture taken February 8, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. Reuters