Chinese New Year Singapore is one of the biggest celebrations on the event calendar and this year the celebrations will begin on February 16, 2018. The Chinese people within the country and the region, as well as Chinese origin Diaspora across the world, celebrate the Lunar New Year welcoming the Year of the Dog to the accompaniment of firecrackers, lantern displays and dance ensembles.

Singaporeans celebrate the festival with family reunions, mammoth cross-country travel, lion and dragon dances, offering of sacrifices to ancestors, and fireworks. Many travellers visit the south-east Asian countries to witness the glory of the Chinese New Year celebrations. So, if you happen to be in Singapore during this Lunar New Year, you can enjoy the festival at several places of the country. To make it more convenient for you, IBTimes Singapore has compiled a list of places where you can get a glimpse of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

River Hongbao

The annual Lunar New Year event at River Hongbao has been part of Singapore's Chinese New Year festivities since 1987. It has become an integral tradition of Singapore's celebrations for locals and tourists alike. The lively River Hongbao festival offers a special Chinese cultural experience to its visitors. From giant lanterns to mouth-watering food, the festival is truly a feast for your senses.

Last year, the River Hongbao festival was organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board and the People's Association. More than 30 rides and game booths were incorporated along with handcrafts and food stalls that showcased Singapore's multicultural heritage.

The festival features larger-than-life lanterns depicting figures of Chinese myth and legend, handcrafted onsite by craftsmen from China. The event at Marina Bay floating platform also includes opera and other street performances that round up a colourful extravaganza.

China Town

The streets of Singapore's historic Chinatown will also celebrate the Lunar New Year in their own style. The area is a mix of old and new, filled with traditional shops and markets as well as cool stores and cafes. New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street will be decorated with amazing lanterns and the visitors will be entertained by live music, firecrackers and a spectacular display of fireworks. The Chingay Parade at New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street one of the most important events in Singapore and is the largest street performance and float parade in Asia. The parade extends from the original F1 Pit Building, via the back of Singapore Flyer, to the NS Square (Marina Bay floating platform), where River Hongbao is also held.

Apart from this, there are a series of events listed up for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore.

Opening Ceremony and Light up: New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street. It will display variety firecrackers and fireworks.

Street Light Up: Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and South Bridge Road. Handmade sculptured lanterns will be the main attraction at this place.

Festive Street Bazaar: Pagoda Street, Smith Street, Sago Street, Temple Street and Trengganu Street. This area will see a variety of stalls lined up the streets of Chinatown.

Nightly Stage Shows: Kreta Ayer Square. The visitors will be entertained by Chinese cultural performances, festive songs, music and dance performances.

International Lion Dance Competition: Carpark at Banda Street (off Sago Lane). More than 10 top troupes will be giving their best performances to win the grand prize.

Chinatown Chinese New Year Countdown Party: New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street.