Chinese New Year in 2018 falls on Friday, February 16 but for those who were born in any Dog year, the other Dog years are not auspicious according to the Chinese astrology. US President Donald Trump, born on 14th June in Dog year 1946, is one such celebrity.

Another celebrity who was born in a Dog year was singer Michael Jackson, who faced near exile from the US in Dog year 2006 and continued his troubled journey until his death in 2009. The previous Dog Years are 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and the next one will be after 12 years in 2030.

As per the Chinese 12-year animal zodiac cycle, Dog years are believed to be the most unlucky for people born in previous years of the Dog. When Dog meets Dog, it's not a good sign, states Chinese astrology.

Apart from Donald Trump and Michael Jackson, other eminent personalities born in a Dog year include Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Madonna.

The horoscope for Trump predicts quarrel with a strong opponent, who could be his bete noir North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The advise it offers is to buy peace, controlling temper and avoiding any 'incident' from happening. Since Kim was not born in Dog year, the quarrel should not peak this year, predicted another.

Dog is in the Earth group and 2018 is a very strong Earth year, says Chinese horoscope for Trump. "He will re-accumulate the energy of the Earth. He is a businessman. US economy is expecting to grow. With tough determination, Donald Trump will rebuild his power and trust in 2018. Trump's administration will deliver an unexpected accomplishment report. Will Donald Trump be impeached? Not in 2018," predicts Chinesefortunecalendar.com.

Otherwise, Chinese New Year also coincides with the "Spring Festival" in modern Mainland China celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, which can begin anytime between late January and mid-February. China's Spring Festival lasts for 7 days and are public holidays.