China will widen market access for foreign investors and will step up protection of intellectual property rights, China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday during a state visit to Madrid.

Speaking before the Spanish upper house of parliament, Xi also said China planned to import $10 trillion worth of goods over the next five years.

"China will make efforts to open, even more, its doors to the exterior world and we will make efforts to streamline access to markets in the areas of investment and protect intellectual property," Xi told Spanish senators.