The world is aware of the name, Baba Vanga -the blind Bulgarian mystic who predicted the devastating 9/11 attack, the rise of ISIS group, tsunami, Brexit and Barack Obama's Presidential term. Now, as 2017 is nearing its end, we have to wait and see if her predictions about 2018 also become true.

The woman, who died on August 1996 at the age of 85, had predicted that in 2018 China will surpass the US and become the supreme power. Not only this, in the same year, scientists will discover 'a new form of energy' in Venus.

The public is divided about the authenticity of these kinds of future predictions. While there are few who blindly follow prophecies, others try to question them with science and logic.

According to conspiracy theorists, many natural disasters and global events were predicted by 'Nostradamus from the Balkans' aka Baba Vanga and surprisingly they came true.

In 1989, she said "American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will gush," which was the exact replication of 9/11 attack.

Coming back to her prediction for 2018, NASA will be launching a mission called Parker Solar Probe in July, which will study the outer corona of the Sun by using Venus' gravitational force and probe solar wind and the energy that heats the plasma surrounding our solar system.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the blind woman had predicted that the mission will bring the news of 'a new form of energy.'

On the other hand, there may be a chance for China to overtake US next year, as two years ago a research team from The Conference Board said that China's contribution to global GDP would surpass that of the US by 2018.

According to Forbes, China's economy has grown in recent years, as the country has contributed 15.6% of world's economy in 2015. On the other hand, researchers said even though the US is responsible for 16.7%, it is expected to fall to 14.9% by 2025. If that happens then Baba Vanga's prediction will come true.