China might send a probe to Venus this year with hopes for discovering a new form of energy, which is expected to change the world. This news comes amidst talks about Balkan mystic Baba Vanga, who had predicted long back that the Asian giant will surpass the US and emerge as the world's most powerful country in 2018. She also predicted the discovery of the new form of energy in Venus in the same year.

China had unveiled a model probe to orbit and study Venus during the 18th China International Industry Fair in Shanghai in November 2016. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) exhibited the model. The Venus exploration orbiter will be studying the formation, evolution, and structure of the atmosphere of the planet. It is also expected to observe phenomena like the lightning and airglow, the greenhouse effect and atmospheric circulation on Venus.

We can expect a detailed study of the atmosphere of the earth's 'sister planet' as the probe would investigate its ionosphere, magnetosphere as well as the interaction of gases and ions in the atmosphere. This could also provide better information about the planet's topography, geology and the internal structure. However, the officials have not announced any dates for the mission.

China has also planned for missions to the darker side of the moon, which has not been explored by other space agencies' lunar missions. China's Chang'e 4 probe to the moon would carry humans to the dark side for the first time in history. With this mission, China would also become the third country to sent rovers to the land on Moon's surface.

China also plans to send its Chang'e 5 rover to the Mons Rumkar region, which is an isolated volcanic formation in the northwest part of the Moon's near side. The probe would bring samples from the moon to earth by the end of the year.