Chinese authorities have removed 279,000 violent or sexual cartoons from the Internet as part of a government campaign.

According to the Ministry of Culture, as a part of the campaign launched in January, 1,079 online accounts were also shut, reports Efe news.

The videos targeted in the campaign allegedly showed children's characters, often those from Disney or other popular ones such as Peppa Pig, in violent or pornographic scenarios, which are popular as "fan fiction" on Internet video platforms.

The authorities have also told major Chinese Internet firms such as Baidu, Tencent and Youku to review content on their platforms and delete any such videos immediately.

Source: IANS