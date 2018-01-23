Patrol officers in Fengshan Park in Dongguan, China found an abandoned baby girl on January 20, Saturday with a bag containing her formula milk, medicine, and clothes. What is more heart-wrenching is the note left by the parents with the six-month-old who is suffering from epilepsy.

In the note, the parents said that they have used all their savings on medical treatments for the epileptic baby and are left with nothing.They also said that they do not expect others to understand them but at the same time they are left with no other option.

"There isn't any parent who will not love their own child. But we really can't afford the costly medical treatments. We know this is selfish of us and we do not expect others to understand us ...All we hope is for the child to grow up safely ... we hope someone can save this poor child... If possible, please talk to her more, hold her little hands and feet " read the note.

They concluded the letter by expressing gratitude to whoever takes care of the infant and said that they will pay for this "in their next life".

They also included a detail instructions for feeding the child with all the goods.

The baby has been currently taken in by a hospital and is receiving treatment there.

Officials said that they have launched a search for the baby's parents but till now they don't have any clue as she was abandoned during the night and away from security cameras.

Epilepsy, which is the fourth most common neurological disorder, is characterized by vigorous seizures resulting sometimes in physical injuries. However, the cause is mostly unknown. What is worse is that patients with this nervous disease face social stigma and often are shunned by the society.