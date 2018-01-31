Chinese scientists have constructed a whole-body female radiation virtual human called Rad-Human and a complete radiation dose database with Chinese anatomical body characteristics.

The database was built on two-dimensional sliced images of a human body, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Xinhua reported.

The Rad-Human, consisting of 28.8 billion voxels, is a radiation virtual human with the best accuracy of the Chinese female.

It has been applied to radiology therapy, and will be put in use in nuclear power, aviation, and aerospace.

Virtual humans help in avoiding radiation hazard during dose assessment.

Previously, the virtual human recommended by the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) came from Caucasians. Its anatomical differences with Chinese people can significantly affect Chinese people's dose assessment.