A court specializing in intellectual property (IP) here has dismissed an appeal from South Korean giant Samsung that sought invalidation of China-based Huawei Technologies' patent rights on smartphones.

The Beijing IP court upheld an earlier decision by a court that banned sales of certain phone models from Samsung, South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

The previous court "had dismissed Samsung's requests on the grounds of they lacked a factual and legal basis," according to a report by China Intellectual Property News -- a newspaper supervised by the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO).

"Huawei has already received the verdict. Huawei believes that the resection and protection on each other's intellectual property rights can make returns on the research and development (R&D) investments, and promote the industry innovation and healthy and sustainable development of the industry," the company said in a statement.

According to the latest report from market research firm Strategy Analytics, Samsung's smartphone share in China fell to 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with Huawei's 20 percent.

"The court rulings have not yet impacted Samsung's Chinese sales as its latest flagship models Galaxy S9 series, and other C series and W series products, are still sold through retail shops and online stores in China," the report added.

(IANS)