Racism in football has been an issue since the 1980s, and though it has reduced considerably, it still exists in some of the biggest clubs in the world. One club's fans who are notorious for their racist chants and behaviour is Chelsea, and they now have a novel way of tackling the issue.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has said that the club will send racist fans who shout anti-semitic chants on educational tours of Auschwitz, the concentration camp that was used by the Nazis where millions of Jews were murdered.

Buck said that racist fans will have the option of facing a ban or understanding the mistake they made through Chelsea's diversity officers.

Speaking to The Sun, Buck said that banning people does not result in fans changing their behaviour.

"If you just ban people, you will never change their behaviour. This policy gives them the chance to realise what they have done, to make them want to behave better.

"In the past we would take them from the crowd and ban them, for up to three years. Now we say: 'You did something wrong. You have the option. We can ban you or you can spend some time with our diversity officers, understanding what you did wrong,'" said Buck.

Chelsea's fans have indulged in racist chants for a long time, the latest reported incident being a game against Tottenham. In 2015, the Blues' fans did not allow a black man to enter the local subway in Paris, while shouting "We're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it."