Chelsea have confirmed they have completed the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton on 5 January.

The England international came close to joining the west London club on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. However, an injury prevented forced him to decide against leaving the Merseyside club.

Tottenham Hotspur were also believed to be interested in signing Barkley. The 24-year-old, who had less than six months left on his contract, has swapped Everton for the Premier League winners. Barkley signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Stamford Bridge.

A statement on Chelsea's official website read, "Chelsea Chelsea Football Club has today completed the signing of Ross Barkley from Everton. The 24-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract and will wear the number 8 shirt."

Barkley has not featured for Everton in all competitions this season. The midfielder is delighted to he handed a fresh start at Chelsea.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm really excited to get started," Barkley told his new club's official website.

"To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me. I'm looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game."